StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 15,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $55,078.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,720.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

