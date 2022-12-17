StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.