StockNews.com Downgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

INFY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,545,000 after acquiring an additional 731,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

