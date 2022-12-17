StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.11. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

