StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Further Reading

