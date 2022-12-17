StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

XPER stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $383.26 million and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 938,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after buying an additional 735,159 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after buying an additional 453,289 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 908,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 445,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after buying an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

