StockNews.com Lowers Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Hold

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

EFSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,279,159.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.