StockNews.com Upgrades Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Strong-Buy

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $240.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.62. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

