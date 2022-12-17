Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 1,645 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

Amgen stock opened at $267.41 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

