Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 1,725 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,297,000 after purchasing an additional 225,871 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.44.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $331.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

