Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.57 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

