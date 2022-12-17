Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hershey by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $185.72 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.65 and its 200-day moving average is $224.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.31.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.