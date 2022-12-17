Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 866 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 225,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

NYSE:GWW opened at $558.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $570.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

