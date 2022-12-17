Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 25.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Visa by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Visa by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in Visa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $206.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.21.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

