Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $607,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.89. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

