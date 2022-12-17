Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $617,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.