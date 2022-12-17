Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.72.

NYSE:AVB opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

