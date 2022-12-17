Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

NJR stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

