Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

