Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 610 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

BLK stock opened at $700.22 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $672.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

