Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4,913.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

