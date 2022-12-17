Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $134.18. The company has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

