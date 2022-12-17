Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.95.

ISRG opened at $264.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.