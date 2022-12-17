Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Welltower by 93.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 50.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Welltower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,782,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $205,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $64.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

