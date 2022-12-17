Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.3 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

