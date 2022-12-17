Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Argus lifted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

