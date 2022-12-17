Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Argus lifted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

