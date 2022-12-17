Talkspace (TALK) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Talkspace to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Risk and Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.61 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 36.86

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Talkspace’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Talkspace and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Talkspace presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.95%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 94.91%. Given Talkspace’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talkspace rivals beat Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

