Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWODF. Berenberg Bank lowered Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.28) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 101 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.33.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of TWODF stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.40.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

