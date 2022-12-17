TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) versus PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Financial Survey

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Rating) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics -126.00% -31.57% -23.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TearLab and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $45.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.69%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than TearLab.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TearLab and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $22.66 million N/A -$5.42 million N/A N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 55.79 -$59.85 million ($1.75) -24.57

TearLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats TearLab on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TearLab

(Get Rating)

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

