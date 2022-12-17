Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 824 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. American National Bank increased its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $144.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.90. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.