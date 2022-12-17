Telemus Capital LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 404,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,511,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in S&P Global by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in S&P Global by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $339.60 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $481.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

