Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 899 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,646,000 after buying an additional 440,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,052,000 after buying an additional 449,087 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after buying an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,303,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

NYSE:OSK opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

