Telemus Capital LLC Sells 48 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,184,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna stock opened at $327.29 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.03 and a one year high of $340.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

