Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $150.04 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.91.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

