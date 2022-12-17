The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Dixie Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

