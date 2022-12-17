The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TODGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TOD’S from €40.00 ($42.11) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded TOD’S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

TOD’S Stock Performance

TODGF stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $67.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

