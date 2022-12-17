The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.44. The company has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.44.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

