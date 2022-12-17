The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $142.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $156.78. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.89.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

