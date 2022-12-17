The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

