The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $120.38 Average PT from Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGRGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.77.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 244.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.85. Progressive has a twelve month low of $99.28 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

