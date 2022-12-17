The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

