The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies Price Performance

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.