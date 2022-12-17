TheStreet Upgrades Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

HIBB stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Hibbett by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hibbett by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP increased its stake in Hibbett by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

