Tiaa Fsb Acquires 13,357 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $136.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.41. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

