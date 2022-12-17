Tiaa Fsb Acquires 18,743 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 71,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

