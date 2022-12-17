Tiaa Fsb Acquires 38,685 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 608.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $290.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.34 and its 200 day moving average is $237.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.47.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

