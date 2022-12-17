Tiaa Fsb Buys 53,310 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.2% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.64. The company has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.90.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.