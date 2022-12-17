Tiaa Fsb Buys 6,699 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

Dollar General stock opened at $248.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average of $245.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

