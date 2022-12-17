Tiaa Fsb Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,554 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,855 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after buying an additional 1,038,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after buying an additional 2,760,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

