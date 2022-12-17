Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

